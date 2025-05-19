Sign up
Photo 3595
Welsh Dancers at the Pan Celtic Festival
In Carlow at the Pan Celtic Festival, when the street parade had finished there were some traditional Welsh folk dances.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Mary Siegle
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
pan-celtic
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great triptych - looks wonderful fun for all ! fav
May 22nd, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
@beryl
Thank you. The festival was really wonderful. I get so behind with my project. I’m just now beginning to post some pictures (besides my April “pigs” photos) from the Gwyl Ban Geltaidd. If you want a look at the dancers in motion and other scenes from the festival week, here’s a link to a piece done by S4C
https://youtu.be/R4scugY9hpA?si=7bYGY1sOO2VU62ja
May 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@mcsiegle
Diolch , wedi mwynhau y "link"
May 22nd, 2025
