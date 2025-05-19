Previous
Next
Welsh Dancers at the Pan Celtic Festival by mcsiegle
Photo 3595

Welsh Dancers at the Pan Celtic Festival

In Carlow at the Pan Celtic Festival, when the street parade had finished there were some traditional Welsh folk dances.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
985% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great triptych - looks wonderful fun for all ! fav
May 22nd, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
@beryl Thank you. The festival was really wonderful. I get so behind with my project. I’m just now beginning to post some pictures (besides my April “pigs” photos) from the Gwyl Ban Geltaidd. If you want a look at the dancers in motion and other scenes from the festival week, here’s a link to a piece done by S4C https://youtu.be/R4scugY9hpA?si=7bYGY1sOO2VU62ja
May 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@mcsiegle Diolch , wedi mwynhau y "link"
May 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact