Previous
Left on this Earth by mcsiegle
Photo 3595

Left on this Earth

For my get pushed challenge which was to do something for the album cover challenge. So it's also for that.The photo which I ran through the Tiny Planets app and then into Ribbet was taken way back in my teens on a family vacation -- I think this was the Canadian Rockies.

The name of the band is Yermolinskaya
(a rural villige in the Ust-Kubinsky District, Vologda Oblast, Russia)

The album title is "Left on this Earth."
from a quote from Hugh Macleod in "How to be Creative" -- "It's about what YOU are going to do with the short time you have left on this earth."
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
984% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@spanishliz Here is my response to the challenge.
May 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact