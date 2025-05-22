Left on this Earth

For my get pushed challenge which was to do something for the album cover challenge. So it's also for that.The photo which I ran through the Tiny Planets app and then into Ribbet was taken way back in my teens on a family vacation -- I think this was the Canadian Rockies.



The name of the band is Yermolinskaya

(a rural villige in the Ust-Kubinsky District, Vologda Oblast, Russia)



The album title is "Left on this Earth."

from a quote from Hugh Macleod in "How to be Creative" -- "It's about what YOU are going to do with the short time you have left on this earth."