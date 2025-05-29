Previous
Not a Cibosity by mcsiegle
Photo 3598

Not a Cibosity

Cibosity: "Store of food, plenty of food supplies."

Hmmmmm....One, two, three, four, five, six M&Ms --

Nope--not a Cibosity--and they are eaten already.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
985% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Lol! Perfect shot for the word
May 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. Great interpretation.
May 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact