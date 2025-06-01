SweetWood — Get pushed 669

I was challenged to post an image that tells something about my life. SweetWood is a beautiful place in Wisconsin I go up to a couple of times a year. If I lived closer, I’d be there more often. Last weekend I was at SweetWood for a board meeting, as I am treasurer. Most of the board meetings are online, but once a year we have a face to face meeting. One of the things I love the most about SweetWood is the community of people—some of them friends of many years. There were others out there for the long Memorial Day weekend, but I didn’t ask anyone specifically if I could post a picture of them, so you see here the shot taken in the shelter after others had left and I was helping my friend Jack clean up. The chairs had not all been empty earlier. I’ll be back up at SweetWood in a few weeks for the annual Freedom Festival — the Wednesday through Sunday gathering we hold over the 4th of July.