Photo 3604
O’Keeffe 3
Laura challenged me to do something for the artist challenge. Apologies for uploading 6 at the same time. All the photographing and processing was done on Sunday.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
988% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
mcs-gp
,
30dw-2025
,
ac-okeeffe2
,
get-pushed-670
Mary Siegle
ace
@la_photographic
This is the only one I’m posting now that I can connect with your 30 days wild project. The rest are from a street construction project.
June 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
I like this one best!
June 9th, 2025
