Photo 3609
Blue ribbon winner
Babe has been voted “Most Mollipilose Member of the Household.” Sorry, Bug! You are also very soft, but can’t match your sister for sheer mollipilosity (?) Is that a word? Must be, as Babe is now a finalist for “Miss Mollipilosity Kansas 2025.”
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
pigword
,
bug-babe
JackieR
ace
A rubbish face cloth you have there Mary.
June 16th, 2025
