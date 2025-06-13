Previous
Next
Blue ribbon winner by mcsiegle
Photo 3609

Blue ribbon winner

Babe has been voted “Most Mollipilose Member of the Household.” Sorry, Bug! You are also very soft, but can’t match your sister for sheer mollipilosity (?) Is that a word? Must be, as Babe is now a finalist for “Miss Mollipilosity Kansas 2025.”
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
989% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A rubbish face cloth you have there Mary.
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact