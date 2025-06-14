Previous
Next
Shadow - plain by mcsiegle
Photo 3610

Shadow - plain

Again doing my get pushed challenge at the last minute on Sunday. (And poting it even later as I fell asleep in the middle of doing it. April challenged me to work with shadows.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
989% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey here’s my response to your challenge. Done kind of slap dash at the last.
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact