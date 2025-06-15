Previous
Shadow - fancy by mcsiegle
Photo 3611

Shadow - fancy

The same photo with more color added in the Hyperspektiv app.
Plainer version: https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2025-06-14
For my get pushed challenge from April to work with shadows.
@aecasey a little fancier.
June 16th, 2025  
