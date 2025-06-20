Sign up
Photo 3616
Turtles
Went to the pet store for cat litter but had to spend a minutes looking at turtles too.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
18th June 2025 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turtle
