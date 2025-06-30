Get pushed 673

Posting this late, But I didn’t want to have to give my partner a rain check. I was asked to do a photo of a favorite food. There’s not a lot of art to this picture but it was a tasty addition to my breakfast before taking off to drive up to Wisconsin for the annual Freedom Festival at SweetWood. So much still to do yesterday to get ready for that and some still left this morning—packing clothes from the dryer into my suitcase etc So I didn’t leave until 10:15.



So…you may already know that I am a chocolate lover—particularly when combined with fruit. Here’s a small serving of chocolate ice cream with chocolate syrup and chocolate chips and topped with a token raspberry. Normally I’d want more raspberries, but I’m saving them for Wisconsin.



