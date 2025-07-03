Previous
Next
Clouds over SweetWood by mcsiegle
Photo 3620

Clouds over SweetWood

My get pushed challenge was clouds. I took these pictures early in the week and just now posting late on Sunday. Been busy with Freedom Festival.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@kali66 Here are some clouds. I didn’t have time to fancy them up with faces.
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact