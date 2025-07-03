Sign up
Photo 3620
Clouds over SweetWood
My get pushed challenge was clouds. I took these pictures early in the week and just now posting late on Sunday. Been busy with Freedom Festival.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
clouds
,
sweetwood
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-674
Mary Siegle
ace
@kali66
Here are some clouds. I didn’t have time to fancy them up with faces.
July 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
