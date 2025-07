Memorial Cairn at SweetWood

Built on Sunday, July 6, by those of the assembled at Freedom Festival who were able to walk in the procession down the path into the woods in the heat, and participate in the moving ceremony that preceded and accompanied the piling up of the stones. The stones of all different sizes (some quite heavy!) had been gathered previously by the men’s group. In the future some people may choose to have their ashes laid into the cairn as it grows over the years with more memorial stones.