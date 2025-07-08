Previous
A treat on the way home

Stopped at Cameron, Missouri on the way home. From Wisconsin to get gas and decided to treat myself to a favorite combination of Baskin-Robbin’s flavors — Daiquiri Ice and a dark chocolate (not sure what they call that version of chocolate). Because I had eaten not that long ago in Des Moines, I just got a double kid’s scoop to satisfy that craving. As I sat down I realized it could also satisfy my get pushed challenge of a delicious summertime food or beverage. I guess I’m again employing chocolate ice cream in pursuit of a get pushed challenge. 🤪
