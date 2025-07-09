Previous
From the Dickeyville Grotto by mcsiegle
From the Dickeyville Grotto

Here is a smorgasbord of just some of the small elements laid into the Grotto in Dickeyville, Wisconsin. On my way home I gave in to the temptation to stop and take some pictures
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
