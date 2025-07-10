Lemonade!

On my way down Poyntz Ave coming from the optician, I happened to drive by these kids selling lemonade. An hour or so later I walked the three blocks to see if they were still there. Yes! Two glasses of lemonade—one for me and one for Frank, and their permission to take a photo for my get pushed challenge. Kathy asked me to feature a delicious summertime food or beverage. What says ‘Summer beverage’ better than the iconic lemonade stand. I was careful not to show their faces. The small bits of face still visible I blurred a bit and then took the whole thing into the Toon Camera app.