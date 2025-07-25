Aquarius--doubled

Aquarius is a cat at the Prairie Paws Animal Shelter where I've been volunteering on Friday afternoons. I took him into the "Adoption Room" for a bit of a play. When it's not being used by potential adopters to spend time with a cat they're considering adopting, we can take a cat in there for socialization, exercise, and individual attention. Aquarius was a live wire and had a ball playing with the feathers dangling from a stick. I took a number of pictures and after I got home chose a few to send to the shelter so if they if they need more pictures of a cat to put on the web page with the other info, they have what I took. Looks like Aquarius was adopted before they even had a chance to use my photos. Yay!



Later I had a play with one of the shots. I put the iPod "Live" photo temporarily on the Loop mode and while the few seconds of what's basically a bit of video went around and around, at a certain point the lag time of a frame appearing and then being replaced produced a ghostly double image. From there it was a matter of timing a screen shot to capture that. It took a number or tries to get what I wanted.