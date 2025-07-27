Sign up
Photo 3630
Bricks--Large Pile small pile
My get pushed challenge from Suzanne was "Big and Small"
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
2
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
5044
photos
112
followers
108
following
994% complete
View this month »
Tags
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-677
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
well that really meets the challenge!
July 28th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
@ankers70
Here is one response to the challenge you gave me.
July 28th, 2025
