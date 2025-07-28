Quarion

The word "Quarion" was described in the online Phrontistery dictionary of Obscure Words simply as "candle." Naturally, since many of the dinosaurs and Neanderthals are very keen on knowing more about these words, we did the obiquitous "Google" search and were astonished to find that not much in the initial results had anything to do with a candle. We were mostly finding a technology company and a character in a web comic. Finally we decided to see if we could consult the OED and was delighted to see that we could get a definition for Quarion there and, YES, it did say that it was a large, square candle. Since it had the dates for the word as 1453-1860 it's understandable that there was very little use of that word with that meaning. Whew! I think we spent a bunch of time that could have been used to produce a beautiful artistic photo of a candle. Oh, well...