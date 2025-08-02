Previous
Next
Get pushed 678 Saturday by mcsiegle
Photo 3631

Get pushed 678 Saturday

Taken on the way back from a bridal shower — driving through the beautiful Flint Hills countryside. Thought this night be used for my get pushed challenge of back lighting — though perhaps not the best example.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
995% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@kali66 from Saturday.
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact