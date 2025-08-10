Previous
City Park Pool by mcsiegle
City Park Pool

The challenge given to me by Jim @jnr was to “take a photo that expresses mid-summer where you are.” Here are a collection of photos from the City Park pool and the Splash Park near the pool and next to the playground. I grew up a block and a half from the City Park and my siblings and I were at the pool almost every day during the summer. That pool was replaced in 2009. Most of these photos were taken on Friday from outside the pool. I went swimming later that day, but didn’t take my phone. Saturday Dan and I went swimming as it was the last day for this summer. I miss the old days when the pool stayed open through Labor Day, but this pool is fairly extensive and requires a lot of lifeguards. Once the University starts up again, it’s difficult to staff it. The picture of Dan in the lower right was taken Saturday.
Mary Siegle

@jnr I fell asleep in the living room chair trying to post this and now it’s the middle of the night. I hope you like it.
