Photo 3636
Reflection # 2
Another shot of the same little mirror as “Reflection # 1” This one, like most of the shots I took was very distorted and abstract. For my get pushed challenge of reflections.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Tags
reflection
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-680
Mary Siegle
ace
@aecasey
another reflection for you.
August 13th, 2025
