Reflection # 2 by mcsiegle
Photo 3636

Reflection # 2

Another shot of the same little mirror as “Reflection # 1” This one, like most of the shots I took was very distorted and abstract. For my get pushed challenge of reflections.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Mary Siegle

@aecasey another reflection for you.
August 13th, 2025  
