Previous
Reflection # 4 by mcsiegle
Photo 3638

Reflection # 4

Yet another reflection from my get pushed challenge. Store window downtown Tuesday.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
996% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey I couldn’t resist the balloons in this shop window. And I’ve always loved the combination of part view of shop interior mixed with street reflection.
August 15th, 2025  
April ace
This is my favorite so far. I love the way the balloons frame the street reflection.
August 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact