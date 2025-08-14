Sign up
Photo 3638
Reflection # 4
Yet another reflection from my get pushed challenge. Store window downtown Tuesday.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
12th August 2025 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-680
Mary Siegle
ace
@aecasey
I couldn’t resist the balloons in this shop window. And I’ve always loved the combination of part view of shop interior mixed with street reflection.
August 15th, 2025
April
ace
This is my favorite so far. I love the way the balloons frame the street reflection.
August 15th, 2025
