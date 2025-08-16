Dock Dogs

In June, I volunteered to staff a table representing the Prairie Paws Animal Shelter at the Dock Dogs Canine Aquatics event. I took lots of pictures, but never posted any at the time. This is a series of frames from an iPhone “live” photo. The dog is competing in the Extreme Vertical event. I wish I could have stayed til the end as the bar the dogs are trying to grab gets placed higher and higher as the field of competitors is narrowed, but it was the last event and I needed to get home. Other events test how far the dogs jump (horizontal) — most often to retrieve something thrown by their handler, but looking at the rules I guess it’s not necessary if the dog doesn’t need that motivation to jump, or how fast they retrieve. I’ll post more Dock Dogs photos during this next week.