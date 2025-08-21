Previous
Next
Glass, Shadows by mcsiegle
Photo 3645

Glass, Shadows

cropped from a photo of a large group of these little bottles/vials in the glass recycling bin at Howie's recycling center.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact