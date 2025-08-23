The window -- a rain check

I have not had time to put together what I had in mind for the challenge i was given by Jim: "For your challenge, a photographer I admire stated "We know what the world looks like. Show us what it feels like." ( The Heart of the Photograph by David duChemin). Try working with this statement in a photograph on any subject that resonates with you."



I'm afraid I will have to give him a rain check. I will do try to do what I wanted to for the challenge later, but in the meantime, I offer this which is only representative of an emotion, not necessarily "the way the world feels" (and doesn't really hit the mark there, either. I was going for fear, but only managed to portray a slight apprehension--or annoyance.) The window I shot this week. It's of my next door neighbor's garage window, always lit and visible at night from the walk leading past my garage and up to my back door. I have posted other shots of it previously. The face I drew from an old picture I took of myself. I'm not satisfied with this, but wanted to post something. If I had taken more time, I might have searched for one that more closely fit the concept of "fear."