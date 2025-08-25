Previous
Next
Garage Sale Fri and Sat by mcsiegle
Photo 3649

Garage Sale Fri and Sat

For the Curse of the Modern Age challenge. This sign announcing a garage sale on Friday and Saturday has been posted on the light pole for a long time. Upon closer inspection I realized the address is on the drawing of a house on the right. That side facing the sun has gotten rather faded. No indication of which Friday and Saturday. Dates would prevent the waste of time and disappointment of going around to that house and finding no sale. It would also validate my opinion that it is past time to take the sign down. To be fair, I suppose it’s possible the people at that address have an ongoing sale every Friday and Saturday. But…
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1000% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact