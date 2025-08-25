Garage Sale Fri and Sat

For the Curse of the Modern Age challenge. This sign announcing a garage sale on Friday and Saturday has been posted on the light pole for a long time. Upon closer inspection I realized the address is on the drawing of a house on the right. That side facing the sun has gotten rather faded. No indication of which Friday and Saturday. Dates would prevent the waste of time and disappointment of going around to that house and finding no sale. It would also validate my opinion that it is past time to take the sign down. To be fair, I suppose it’s possible the people at that address have an ongoing sale every Friday and Saturday. But…