Pillsbury Crossing

The challenge I was given was “ a landscape photo of the countryside where you live to give a sense of the area that you live in.” This shows a number of photos I took at Pillsbury Crossing (the crossing used for generations back to pioneer days and before that, I’m sure.) it crosses Deep Creek and can be driven

across, unless the creek is high. Right now as you can see it’s very low and I was walking on the bare rock bottom of part of the creek. You can see it gently flowing over to the side. It goes around a turn and down a small drop. I’ve taken and posted pictires of that before. Today I wasn’t planning to go to Pillsbury Crossing after a meeting and wasn’t sure I could get around there without getting my feet wet or muddy. Some other time.