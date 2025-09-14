Previous
Next
Mask by mcsiegle
Photo 3661

Mask

Full face mask (creation of PHILBRIK STUDIOZ) — source of this closeup: https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2025-09-13
The artist/creator had a truly amazing array of bizarre monster masks and props for sale in his booth.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1003% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Wow! Cool mask.
September 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact