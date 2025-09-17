Previous
Crowne Plaza angles— exterior stairs by mcsiegle
Photo 3664

Crowne Plaza angles— exterior stairs

17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Eye catching and intriguing in the collage as you have put it together.
September 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact