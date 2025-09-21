Dan

I took a few photos of Dan after we finished watching the movie he chose for our Sunday movie night. He asked me to help him order something online and when we’d done that I asked if I could take his picture for my get pushed challenge of B&W portrait. I had taken a picture of Frank earlier that was really horrible. (What I had imagined doing with it turned out to be a stupid time-waster.) I did intend to post this before Sunday ended. But then I got immediately caught up in helping Frank with the prescribed preparation for his knee replacement surgery the next morning. It is now that next morning and I’m sitting in the waiting room. The surgeon has just called me to tell me it went well. And now I realize I never posted this. I’m tagging it anyway just to remember that I did this. It’s not a work of art, but a decent snapshot of my son. I’ll content myself with that.