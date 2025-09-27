Dan times 4 by "big camera"

Liz challenged me to use my Canon DSLR to try to replicate a recent photo taken with my phone. I hardly took any photos this week at all--a few pics of cats in the shelter on Friday--so, of course, it wasn't until Sunday evening that I actually haul out my camera. Indoors and at night is the worst possible time to try to reaquaint myself with the DSLR. But that was what gave me the opportunity to replicate the picture I took of Dan last week and converted to B&W for that get pushed challenge.While I DO still know which end is up and the general notion of what settings I needed in order to not get a near-totally black picture, I still felt a bit like I was making a stab in the dark. White balance is always a problem. Even when I put it on the setting for the source of light I have, it still often comes out looking wrong. I'm not sure I can sort out what I did with the settings on the four shots you see above. I definitely should leave the white balance on auto. I hate using the flash on the camera, but it definitely is necessary sometimes and I should make a point of experimenting/practicing with it to learn how to use it appropriately.While the upper right is closest to last week's view of Dan, I decided I liked the lower left this week best to convert to black and white. I've put that on Sunday's and this on Saturday.