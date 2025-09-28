Dan in Black and White

Liz challenged me to use my Canon DSLR to try to replicate something I've recently done with my iPhone--as I've been almost exclusively using the phone camera. I waited until Sunday evening to experiment with the DSLR to try and get something close to the picture of Dan I posted last week in black and white for that get pushed challenge. See yesterday's date for a selection of pictures from that experimentation. This one is not the same pose I got last week, but I liked it better than the one that did more closely match. So I"ve chosen it to be more conversion to B&W this week.