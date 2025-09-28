Previous
Dan in Black and White by mcsiegle
Dan in Black and White

Liz challenged me to use my Canon DSLR to try to replicate something I've recently done with my iPhone--as I've been almost exclusively using the phone camera. I waited until Sunday evening to experiment with the DSLR to try and get something close to the picture of Dan I posted last week in black and white for that get pushed challenge. See yesterday's date for a selection of pictures from that experimentation. This one is not the same pose I got last week, but I liked it better than the one that did more closely match. So I"ve chosen it to be more conversion to B&W this week.
Mary Siegle

