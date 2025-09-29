Tent stakes

I only use my tent once a year. It still has its complete set of stakes similar to the thin metal ones above (only minus the rust) -- so why do I still have the bag with this odd selection? There are plastic ones that stack neatly and have sharp ends, the two aforementioned skinny, rusty ones, the larger metal one with a mangled top, and the wooden one. Ahhhh...so happy I found these in the garage. It is the wooden one I was looking for. That notch cut into it is a perfect example of a kerf--the word our pig-rolling gang is portraying in the month of September. AND SEPTEMBER IS ALMOST OVER!! Yikes! That kerf and the neatly stacking plastic and the distorted metal...I suppose the reason I'm still hanging onto these for the time being is that I see some abstract shots in the near future.