Previous
Tent stakes as abstract art by mcsiegle
Photo 3670

Tent stakes as abstract art

Close ups of the different types, https://365project.org/mcsiegle/365/2025-09-29
then put into a collage, and then fed through the Hyperspektiv app (meat-grinder grade)
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1005% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact