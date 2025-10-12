Previous
Dear God, No! by mcsiegle
Dear God, No!

My get pushed challenge was to photograph something frozen in ice. This did not turn out the way I imagined it. The holographic eye doesn’t show up clearly under the ice. But, for what it’s worth, here’s my response to the challenge.
Mary Siegle

@mcsiegle
Mary Siegle ace
@dkbarnett Here’s my attempt at the challenge.
October 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This is uniquely Mary.
October 13th, 2025  
