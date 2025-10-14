What does an Ailurophile do? Example # 2

Spends a couple of hours each week at the animal shelter, interfacing with cats who are not her own. Sometimes takes pictures of a few of those cats (mostly aiming for an appealing shot of their face). If the shelter does not have a sufficient variety of appealing photos of that cat, hers can be offered to them for posting online so that someone might fall in love with said cat, adopt it, and take it home. The ailurophile, being a lover of cats, falls a little in love with many cats at the shelter, but does not adopt them and take them home, already having two she is thoroughly in love with.