Frozen Flowers # 1

This week Delwyn and I again gave each other the same challenges we did last week. I resolved to do a better job with freezing something in ice -- to set aside the time to do what I actually wanted to experiment with. I bought flowers a few days ago and went about freezing some of them over Friday to Saturday. Took my pictures Sunday late afternoon and then, again this week, posted these two late into the night after family movie night ("The Howling" an 80's horror flick about werewolves), and after taking care of of a couple of other things and choosing which photos to put up here. The other is in my Alternates album.