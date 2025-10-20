Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3678
At 11th and Poyntz
On the corner of 11th and Poyntz — the SE corner of the City Park. Taken on the 18th at the end of the No Kings protest.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
5101
photos
110
followers
104
following
1008% complete
View this month »
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3680
Latest from all albums
3674
3675
3676
3677
630
3678
631
3680
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
18th October 2025 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what happened to it during the protest?
October 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close