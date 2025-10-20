Previous
At 11th and Poyntz by mcsiegle
At 11th and Poyntz

On the corner of 11th and Poyntz — the SE corner of the City Park. Taken on the 18th at the end of the No Kings protest.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what happened to it during the protest?
October 27th, 2025  
