Get Pushed 690 - A by mcsiegle
Photo 3678

Get Pushed 690 - A

Delwyn’s challenge to me: "a photograph of an item that could be use for advertising purposes." I don’t know if this is at all what she had in mind but I’ve made two different ads using this little china egg. I discovered that, with the weight of the open lid, it has a tendency to tip over if not set very carefully. I will not be using it again. This one looks crooked. These two ads aren’t works of art, but they did get me to set up the small light box and experiment a bit. I took pictures with my camera and also the iPhone 12. I believe the two I’m posting were with my DSLR. The other is in my Alternates album: https://365project.org/mcsiegle/Alternates/2025-10-26
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Mary Siegle

Photo Details

@dkbarnett Here’s one.
October 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely complimentary styles.
October 27th, 2025  
