Get Pushed 690 - A

Delwyn’s challenge to me: "a photograph of an item that could be use for advertising purposes." I don’t know if this is at all what she had in mind but I’ve made two different ads using this little china egg. I discovered that, with the weight of the open lid, it has a tendency to tip over if not set very carefully. I will not be using it again. This one looks crooked. These two ads aren’t works of art, but they did get me to set up the small light box and experiment a bit. I took pictures with my camera and also the iPhone 12. I believe the two I’m posting were with my DSLR. The other is in my Alternates album: https://365project.org/mcsiegle/Alternates/2025-10-26
@dkbarnett Here’s one.