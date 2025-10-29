Just 4 You

I took pictures of this animatronic creation standing near the entrance of the Halloween Store, which Dan and I visited on October 7th and put it together with a background made in KaleidaCam at the end of October--but still didn't get around to posting it or the other I'm posting now (now being the last day of November!) Posting to fill in some of the pitifully blank spaces in that last week of October. I may post other shots from the Halloween Store to fill in some pitifully blank spaces surrounding October 7th. Have I gone past the statute of limitations for that?