A Day

Liz challenged me to do a triptych to show a typical day. Right now my days are filled with a variety of things, such as:



Frank’s needs as he continues to recover at home from his knee surgery a month and a half ago (here you see the “CryoCuff Cooler” that chills water for the “cuff” to apply to the knee two or three times a day. The refreezable ice bags actually go with a different brand cooler, but work with this and cut down on the amount of ice to put in with them). The acetaminophen is for him and for me. I’ve had sciatica that’s been plaguing me, and contributing to…



Household chores that I keep getting behind with. Dishes still in the dishwasher waiting to be put away, for instance.



Cats—lounging with me on the bed (there’s one snuggled up next to me as I post this, late at night again).