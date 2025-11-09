Previous
A Day by mcsiegle
Photo 3684

A Day

Liz challenged me to do a triptych to show a typical day. Right now my days are filled with a variety of things, such as:

Frank’s needs as he continues to recover at home from his knee surgery a month and a half ago (here you see the “CryoCuff Cooler” that chills water for the “cuff” to apply to the knee two or three times a day. The refreezable ice bags actually go with a different brand cooler, but work with this and cut down on the amount of ice to put in with them). The acetaminophen is for him and for me. I’ve had sciatica that’s been plaguing me, and contributing to…

Household chores that I keep getting behind with. Dishes still in the dishwasher waiting to be put away, for instance.

Cats—lounging with me on the bed (there’s one snuggled up next to me as I post this, late at night again).
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1009% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@spanishliz here’s a sample of a day this week.
November 10th, 2025  
Annie D ace
great triptych
November 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Mary you need to switch roles with one of the cats.
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact