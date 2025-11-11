This was not how I had originally envisioned illustrating this song title for the One Week Only Tuesday, but it will have to do. A good number of years ago, when I’d occasionally attend the 12:00 noon mass on Sunday in Spanish, the musoc leaders would usually use this version of the “Padre Nuestro” (Our Father) and I loved singing it—bought it on iTunes.I’ve also included a Welsh version in this image. In 2002 when the North American Welsh Choir toured in Wales we learned a few pieces of an Orthodox liturgy sung in Welsh for our visit to an orthodox congregation in Blaenau Ffestiniog. For some reason I particularly liked singing the Our Father, though it was rather plain. Here’s a link to that also.