Previous
Next
Padre Nuestro by mcsiegle
Photo 3686

Padre Nuestro

This was not how I had originally envisioned illustrating this song title for the One Week Only Tuesday, but it will have to do. A good number of years ago, when I’d occasionally attend the 12:00 noon mass on Sunday in Spanish, the musoc leaders would usually use this version of the “Padre Nuestro” (Our Father) and I loved singing it—bought it on iTunes.
https://youtu.be/TJU8AC_wGZE?si=aSdf7y37Ks8j0sgR
I’ve also included a Welsh version in this image. In 2002 when the North American Welsh Choir toured in Wales we learned a few pieces of an Orthodox liturgy sung in Welsh for our visit to an orthodox congregation in Blaenau Ffestiniog. For some reason I particularly liked singing the Our Father, though it was rather plain. Here’s a link to that also.
https://youtu.be/OHZimgEzJ48?si=-5C39Oya8XuIGiSw
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1010% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact