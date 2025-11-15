Previous
Bokeh by mcsiegle
Photo 3689

Bokeh

For the One Week Only Saturday prompt, bokeh. Cearly I’m stretching the”One Week Only” into a third week—filling in that second week (the week after the actual target week) Bokeh—check!
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1010% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact