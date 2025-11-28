Turkey Trot (2)

Laura @la_photographic challenged me to show my season. Here in the U.S. we are celebrating Thanksgiving, and on Thanksgiving morning in my town, they have the "Turkey Trot Race" which benefits the Flint Hills Breadbasket, a non-profit food pantry. I volunteered again this year to be one of the people on the side of the race course at an intersection making sure no one drives onto the street where the race is going on. At the location where I was there was a man with a camera taking photos--perhaps for the newspaper. There were a number of people who went beyond the race t-shirt to fancy up what they were wearing. This family was among the last to come by on the 2nd half of the course--back to the starting place north of the city park.