Turkey Trot (1)

Laura @la_photographic challenged me to show my season. Here in the U.S. we are celebrating Thanksgiving, and on Thanksgiving morning in my town, they have the "Turkey Trot Race" which benefits the Flint Hills Breadbasket, a non-profit food pantry. I volunteered again this year to be one of the people on the side of the race course at an intersection making sure no one drives onto the street where the race is going on. There were over 1,500 people running or walking! This is a shot of some of them running the first 1/2 of the race down Poyntz Ave toward the Mall where they turn around and come back to the beginning along the same route. You can see a good number in this shot wearing the brown Turkey Trot 2025 t-shirt.