Previous
Photo 3697
Stairs
Taken and posted late (after midnight on Monday night) for the challenge given to me by Delwyn to do an image incorporating stripes or lines. Posting back to Sunday.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
2
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
5120
photos
110
followers
104
following
1012% complete
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
9th December 2025 12:13am
Tags
stripes
,
stairs
,
mcs-gp
,
get-pushed-696
Mary Siegle
ace
@dkbarnett
I hope this fits the challenge.
December 9th, 2025
Annie D
ace
For get pushed can you choose a word from this week's Words of the Month?
December 9th, 2025
