Previous
Next
Tilt by mcsiegle
Photo 3699

Tilt

April asked me to do something with a Dutch tilt. This is probably more of a semi-abstract composition than what I think of as the Dutch tilt genre. But I like it.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1013% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey here is one of the two I’m posting for the challenge.
December 22nd, 2025  
katy ace
I think it works well and looks exceptionally nice on black
December 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact