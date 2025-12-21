Previous
Out back by mcsiegle
Photo 3700

Out back

The portion of my back sidewalk that goes from where we park the cars past the garage—then it turns to the left and goes to the house. April asked me to do something with a Dutch tilt. This is not very inspired but the others were even less so.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
1013% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
@aecasey —for the Dutch tilt challenge you gave me.
December 22nd, 2025  
katy ace
This one makes me a little woozy
December 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact