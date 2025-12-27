Andrew challenged me to do something in the style of the portraits of artist the artist Jonathan Yeo. https://www.jonathanyeo.com/paintings
This is one of two versions that I am posting of the photo I took of my son, Dan (horror, movie fan). I got him to pose for me with the props and wearing the jacket. I’m not a painter so I wasn’t able to match the brush strokes that the artist adds to the background, but I found an overlay that complements the Friday the 13th Jason mask. To keep only the face clear of the extra layer (as Yeo does), I laid a clean copy of face and mask lifted from the background and then attempted to add some blood to the mask.Later I realized I I have an app for my phone with filters for painterly effects. You’ll find a second version posted to the 28th.