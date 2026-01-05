In search of Zazzy

Zazzy -- "flashy or stylish" That was the Pigword for November==yes, November. I know I just a tad behind.



I had visions of the two Neanderthal women and the Triceratops Twin Sister coming with me for a girls afternoon looking at some of the shops downtown or in the mall or in Aggieville to find some zazzy clothes. But that's not what happened. I think it went down this way: I wrapped them each securely in a napkin (so afraid of damaging any of our dinos or Neanderthals) and put them in my purse before going to the Animal Shelter with Dan. I thought I would drop him off at his apartment after the shelter and then go downtown -- maybe to the mall as it was chilly, as I recall. But Dan wanted to stop at Walmart to get some photos printed. And it took us a very long time to figure out and then successfully navigate the system on their "kiosk" (computer station). With the assistance of a very helpful young man we finally put in the order for the prints he wanted. And then, while I got a few grocery items, we waited the approximate hour until Dan could pick up and pay for them. By that time my Neanderthal and dino ladies were getting very restless and I knew there was no time for our girls shopping adventure. I had a brief thought of taking a little more time in Walmart in search of a good photo op, but as I passed through the clothing section, I could see that was the wrong store to expect to find anything that qualified as Zazzy.



When we got home they were so mad. "You didn't even take us out of your purse." "We didn't see anything at all!" I felt really badly and tried to explain the situation, but they stayed peeved at me for weeks. Finally, on January 4th (two Pigwords past Novembers's Zazzy) I brought them up to the computer upstairs to show them just how un-zazzy Walmart is. We went on their website to the women's clothing section and showed them all the nice, but very mundane clothes they had online and told them it was the same in the store. When I went downstairs for something and came back, I found that they had used my phone to find something on the Walmart site that looked slinky and fancy. "See? Zazzy! You should have taken us out of the napkins!" Oh, dear. I showed them the fine print -- it was not available in the stores, just online. And--look at the price! Any dress priced at $9.98 is not going to look fancy and stylish. It will probably look...well...cheap!



We eventually agreed to just take this picture and I promised to take them out shopping sometime when it's not too cold. I hope they know there won't be much of anything in their size, zazzy or not.